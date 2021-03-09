UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Accuses Sindh Gov To Victimize Political Opponents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

PTI accuses Sindh Gov to victimize political opponents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said provincial government of Pakistan People's Party utilizing state apparatus, is victimizing political opponents.

Addressing party workers in different areas of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad, Qureshi said even basic needs, clean drinking water have not been provided to the people in the last 12 years of PPP rule.

The provincial government has used taxpayer's money in purchasing loyalties of Assembly members in recent Senate elections, said Qureshi and added that the PPP government had destroyed overall infrastructure of the province.

He said opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh is victim of political oppression by Sindh Government.

Haleem Adil Shaikh had exposed the corruption of PPP leadership and the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah due to which he was facing fake cases, Imran Qureshi said.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Water Hyderabad Qasimabad Money Murad Ali Shah Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

31 minutes ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

35 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

41 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

42 minutes ago

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 case ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.