PTI accuses Sindh Gov to victimize political opponents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said provincial government of Pakistan People's Party utilizing state apparatus, is victimizing political opponents.

Addressing party workers in different areas of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad, Qureshi said even basic needs, clean drinking water have not been provided to the people in the last 12 years of PPP rule.

The provincial government has used taxpayer's money in purchasing loyalties of Assembly members in recent Senate elections, said Qureshi and added that the PPP government had destroyed overall infrastructure of the province.

He said opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh is victim of political oppression by Sindh Government.

Haleem Adil Shaikh had exposed the corruption of PPP leadership and the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah due to which he was facing fake cases, Imran Qureshi said.