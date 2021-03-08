UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Achieves Milestone Of Popularity By Winning Majority Seats In Senate: Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

PTI achieves milestone of popularity by winning majority seats in Senate: Bangash

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Monday said that PTI government has crossed a milestone of popularity by winning ten seats in senate elections from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Monday said that PTI government has crossed a milestone of popularity by winning ten seats in senate elections from KP.

In a statement issued here, he said that the win reflects the confidence of parliamentarians on the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan and leadership of the party. He said that the historic speech of Prime Minister after getting vote of confidence speaks of his dedication and sincerity towards people.

He said that we belief that the journey started under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minster would soon usher the country into a new phase of progress and prosperity. He said efforts of PTI government would also materialize the dream of corruption free society.

Recalling the accomplishments of PTI provincial government, he said that opposition is frenzied owing to our performance adding Sehat Sahulat Card, Swat Expressway, DI Khan Motorway and BRT are proofs of our commitment and dedication.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Vote Progress From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Saeed Al Tayer meets British Minister for Exports

21 minutes ago

UAF organizes rally, seminar to mark Int'l Women D ..

6 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women Day

6 minutes ago

US stocks mostly higher on progress of stimulus pa ..

6 minutes ago

PTI emerges as largest political party in country: ..

6 minutes ago

Balochistan becomes a destination for investors: Z ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.