PTI Activist Aliya Hamza Re-arrested In May 9 Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2024 | 05:06 PM

The Gujranwala police have arrested the PTI female activist after she was granted bail by a local court.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2024) Aliya Hamza, the PTI activist, was re-arrested by the Gujranwala police in connection with another case related to the violence on May 9.

The sources said that the police officials said that the PTI activist was taken into custody outside the Sargodha jail.

They further mentioned that Aliya Hamza was wanted by the Gujranwala police for a case involving the May 9 violence.

The developed took place a day after anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted bail to PTI activists Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza in cases concerning the May 9 vandalism.

The court approved their bail pleas in three cases and granted interim bail in a fourth case registered at Musa Khel Sargodha police station.

On April 17, the same court had sent PTI activists Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza on a seven-day physical remand in a vandalism case.

The police had sought 30-day physical remand for two activists but the court allowed only a seven-day remand.

It may be mentioned here that Aliya Hamza is facing several vandalism cases following the May 9 riots, which erupted across Pakistan after the former prime minister and PTI founder was arrested from the Islamabad High Court premises.

Pakistan witnessed protets everywhere after former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

The protests occurred in both remote and major cities, with party workers agitated over their chairman’s arrest.

Jinnah house and many other places came under attack.

