PTI Activist Regrets Sindh Government's Inability To Avert Violence At Local Media House

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 10:40 PM

PTI activist regrets Sindh government's inability to avert violence at local media house

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Arsalan Taj Ghumman has taken strong exception to the incident during which a charged mob resorted to violence and besides causing material loss also subjected to torture staffers of a local media house here on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said this reflected the wrongly placed priorities of the PPP led government of Sindh that despite being fully aware of the situation took no action for the security of Geo and Jang offices in the metropolis.

"The group led by one Mushtaq Sarki that vandalised the media house had made well evident its intentions through social media providing ample time to the administration in coming forward with needed intervention," he said.

"This has exposed the false claims of the party that otherwise champions the cause of press freedom," said MPA Arsalan Taj reminding that in another incident, also on Sunday, in Sukkur, Sahil Jogi, a senior journalist associated with a television channels was subjected to torture by police.

This, the PTI activist said was ironical as provincial government is noticed to be swift in taking action against against its political opponents and alleged that on false pretext cases are registered and action taken against politicians belonging to opposition parties in the province.

"They are more interested in political point scoring and not in establishing their writ against criminals, terrorists, anti-social elements," said the MPA representing PTI.

