PTI Activist Remanded For 6 Days In Road Blockage Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a six-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed to police in a case pertaining to anti-state slogans and road blockage during a political rally.

Sanam Javed was presented before ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill by Islampura police, which sought a 20-day physical remand. The police informed the court that terrorism provisions had been added to the FIR registered against the PTI activist.

However, her counsel opposed the request, arguing that the case was initially registered in February and included only bailable offenses. He stated that terrorism charges were inserted 80 days later and urged the court to discharge his client from the case.

Following arguments from both sides, the court reserved its verdict for a short while before announcing the decision. The court approved a six-day physical remand and directed police to produce the accused upon the expiry of the remand term, May 5.

According to the FIR, Sanam Javed and other PTI workers organized a rally in front of Aiwan-e-Adl, where they blocked the road, resisted police action, and raised anti-state slogans.

Sanam Javed was taken into custody a day earlier outside Kot Lakhpat Jail following her appearance in hearings related to the May 9 incidents.

