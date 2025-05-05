PTI activist sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in road blockage case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case involving anti-state slogans and road blockage during a political rally held on February 8.

Sanam Javed was presented before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider after the completion of her six-day physical remand. Police requested an extension of the remand, citing the need for further investigation.

However, the defence opposed the request and urged the court to discharge the accused from the case altogether.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court denied the police's request for an extension and also rejected the defence’s plea for discharge. The judge subsequently sent Sanam Javed to jail on judicial remand and ordered her to be produced again on May 19, upon the expiry of the remand term.

The case was registered by Islampura police against Sanam Javed and several other PTI workers for allegedly organizing a rally outside Aiwan-e-Adl, during which they reportedly blocked the road, resisted police efforts, and chanted anti-state slogans.