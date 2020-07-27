UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Activists Celebrate Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

PTI activists celebrate ceremony

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The leaders and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur region cut a cake to celebrate completion of two years period of PTI government in center and provinces.

A ceremony in this connection was held at UC-12, attended by PTI Bahawalpur leaders and activists including Malik Altaf Bhatti, Rashid Qureshi, Sadiq Bhutta, Ali Shah Tahir Siraj, Jam Tariq Zia, Malik Azeem, Muhammad Rafeeq and others.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that PTI government would complete its five years in the power. They said that PTI has fulfilled its several promises which were made during general elections with masses. They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader who had put the country on track of development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Rashid Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

Inciong and Al Safar’s Thunder proves too much f ..

30 minutes ago

Huawei and RAIN partner to Jointly Launch First St ..

35 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat: Microfinance Family Bank ..

35 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 July 2020

2 hours ago

Pak army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in Pandu ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.