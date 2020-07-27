PTI activists celebrate ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The leaders and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur region cut a cake to celebrate completion of two years period of PTI government in center and provinces.

A ceremony in this connection was held at UC-12, attended by PTI Bahawalpur leaders and activists including Malik Altaf Bhatti, Rashid Qureshi, Sadiq Bhutta, Ali Shah Tahir Siraj, Jam Tariq Zia, Malik Azeem, Muhammad Rafeeq and others.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that PTI government would complete its five years in the power. They said that PTI has fulfilled its several promises which were made during general elections with masses. They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader who had put the country on track of development.