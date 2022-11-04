PTI activists hold protest in Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers staged protest demonstrations at various points in the provincial capital on Friday against an assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers staged protest demonstrations at various points in the provincial capital on Friday against an assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad on Thursday.

The protesters held demonstrations at Thokar Niaz Baig, Kalma Chowk, Babu Sabu, Saggian bridge, Ferozpur Road, Bhatha Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Harbanspura, Shahdara, etc.

The protestors burnt tyres and blocked roads at Saggian bridge and outside Governor's House. However, the police prevented any untoward incident.

The security of the city has been beefed up.