PTI activists pray for early recovery of Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi leaders Monday prayed for early recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who was earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI Karachi MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman, responding to the governor's tweet in which later announced about being infected with COVID-19, has prayed for his early recovery. "Prayers for your speedy recovery boss," says Arsalan in a tweet.

PTI - Karachi division President Khurram Zaman and Information Secretary Jamal Siddiqui in a joint statement have appealed to the people to pray for Governor Imran Ismail.

Jamal Siddiqui, mentioning that he had been meeting the Sindh Governor at regular interval, said he too would be going for necessary test so as to ascertain his status with regard to the viral infection.

The PTI leaders urged the masses to ensure necessary precautions and protect themselves against COVID-19.