ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that the recent statement of a PTI activist is condemnable and it showed the support of said party for the banned organizations.

In a tweet on X, he said that the statement is also a clear sign of support for anti-national elements.

This statement shows that PTI is leaning towards banned organizations, which are a serious threat to the security and stability of Pakistan, he said.

The minister said that supporting anti-national elements is an attack on national security, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that the state should take strict notice of such statements and the intentions behind them so that the peace and stability of Pakistan can be ensured.