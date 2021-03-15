PTI addresses deprivations of backward areas through comprehensive strategy: SACM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Monday said the government was working on comprehensive strategy to remove sense of deprivations of backward areas by resolving their grievances.

Addressing a function in Hangu district, he said that record uplift schemes were kicked off in PK-84 which would bring the Hangu district at par with other developed cities of the country.

He said the government has prioritized merit policy in all sectors and departments which resulted in elimination of different mafia networks from the societies.

Zahoor Shakir slammed the past rulers for poor policies and bad governance in the province, which he said had destroyed all the institutions, even the basic medicines were not available at the hospitals.

Similarly, he said, the schools were even lacking basic facilities, adding PTI government was focusing on massive to minor issues so that the dream of prosperous Pakistan could be achieved.