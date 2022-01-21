UrduPoint.com

PTI Advisory Council Announces To Start Party Workers Convention In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Advisory Council has announced to start party workers convention across Punjab in connection with the preparations for the upcoming local government elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Advisory Council has announced to start party workers convention across Punjab in connection with the preparations for the upcoming local government elections.

It was decided in the meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Council held at CM secretariat on Friday.

The advisory council asked all the members of the council to give Names for district presidents.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the steps taken for strengthening of country's economy under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the relief initiatives for the welfare of people like 'Sehat Insaf Card' and others.

According to joint communique of the meeting, PTI government is taking various steps aimed at providing relief to the people.

Poor families are being supported under 'Ehsas Programme' and each family in Punjab would benefit from the revolutionary Sehat Insaf Card initiative.

Prior to local government elections the party organization in Punjab would be completed. After getting names of district presidents and other office bearers from the members of the advisory council, consultation would be held and names of party office bearers would be announced.

Party workers convention will be held and awareness would be created on public welfare oriented steps of the incumbent government besides anti people policies of the previous rulers.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Federal Ministers, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar, PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood, provincial ministers and parliamentarians attended the meeting.

