PTI advocates level-playing importance for minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly , Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday said that since very first day in power, the PTI government has protected the rights of minorities and have always advocated level-playing importance for them.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of minorities. Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan and MPA Ravi Kumar were also present on the occasion.

The delegation discussed the implementation of the rules of business of the Hindu Marriage Act to which the Speaker while seeking legal advice from the law minister proposed the convening of a meeting in the presence of religious and social figures as soon as possible to review the matter for further progress.

The Speaker KP Assembly said that minorities were also the part of Pakistan that reflected in the national flag through white colour in it. He said that they would take minorities along with them to any extent.

He assured that he would extend support to them with personal interest and said that their offices would always remain open for them.

The delegation thanked the Speaker, KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani for extending full cooperation to them.