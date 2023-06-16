UrduPoint.com

PTI Affiliated NCs Chairmen, Councilors Quit Party

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PTI affiliated NCs chairmen, councilors quit party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Neighbourhood Councils (NCs) chairmen and councilors on Friday quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), condemning May 9 vandalism, and announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC), they said that they were elected on tickets of PTI as they were interested to serve the people of Peshawar city and later after the end of the party government at Federal and provincial levels remained part and parcel of the agitation politics. But, after the violent incidents of May 9-10, they couldn't remain within the fold of PTI.

They said, "The manner under which the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Peshawar was burnt under a pre-planned strategy is not acceptable to any patriotic Pakistani." They hailed the services of the PPP leader Zia Ullah Afridi for the development of Peshawar and its residents. They expressed confidence in his leadership and announced joining PPP.

They further pledged to continue their struggle for the development of Peshawar city under the leadership of PPP leader Zia Ullah Afridi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Peoples Party May Afridi Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

41 minutes ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

56 minutes ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

56 minutes ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

2 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

2 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.