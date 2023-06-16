PTI affiliated NCs chairmen, councilors quit party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Neighbourhood Councils (NCs) chairmen and councilors on Friday quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), condemning May 9 vandalism, and announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC), they said that they were elected on tickets of PTI as they were interested to serve the people of Peshawar city and later after the end of the party government at Federal and provincial levels remained part and parcel of the agitation politics. But, after the violent incidents of May 9-10, they couldn't remain within the fold of PTI.

They said, "The manner under which the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Peshawar was burnt under a pre-planned strategy is not acceptable to any patriotic Pakistani." They hailed the services of the PPP leader Zia Ullah Afridi for the development of Peshawar and its residents. They expressed confidence in his leadership and announced joining PPP.

They further pledged to continue their struggle for the development of Peshawar city under the leadership of PPP leader Zia Ullah Afridi.