PTI Agrees On Constitutional Amendment Draft With Some Changes Subject To Leadership Consultation: Raja Pervaiz
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 09:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Former Prime Minister, Speaker National Assembly and Member National Assembly (MNA), Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation headed by chief whip of the party Aamir Dogar agreed on the Constitutional Amendment Draft with some changes subject to consultation with its leadership.
The former Speaker National Assembly was speaking at previous day debate on legislative reforms during the 10th session of the lower house of the Parliament.
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said all political parties should reconcile to start a new dawn of peace and progress and national unity as there should be politics of peace and violence should end.
He appreciated the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief whip Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar rendered a remarkable conduct during the negotiations on the constitutional amendment and gave recommendations on the draft legislation.
“There is a draft that has been accepted by all political parties with small changes and it should be approved by all,” he said.
In response from the Opposition Benches, SIC MNA, Ali Muhammad Khan said the Parliament was the supreme forum and the government should do legislation but it should not be at the cost of political compromises.
The Constitutional Amendment Draft should be prepared in the Parliament that would be presented before the PTI founder and the party members would persuade him to accent its passage for basic human rights and betterment of the Constitution, he said.
