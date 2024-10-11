PTI Aims To Sabotage SCO Summit: Rana Sana
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Friday responded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) call for a protest at D-Chowk during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, said that PTI was blatantly attempting to sabotage the event.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI’s true intentions were now fully exposed.
"PTI is not a political party but a disruptive group whose sole aim is to derail national interests."
