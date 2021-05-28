UrduPoint.com
PTI-AJK Accuses PML-N Govt Of Inducting Employees Without Merit

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:49 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK (PTI-AJK) on Friday said alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had inducted inducted hundreds of contract employees into the government service in the state without due process and merit

"Regularizing hundreds of ad-hoc employees without any prior scanning and shortlisting is tantamount to a daylight robbery," PTI-AJK Central Information Secretary Ershad Mahmud said while talking to APP.

He said the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) was a region with a 14 per cent unemployment rate and the incumbent PML-N government instead of creating new jobs, was selling the existing ones to its favourites to gain political mileage in the upcoming elections.

"This is nothing but pre-poll rigging," he added.

The PML-N government was trying to make the elections controversial, he lamented.

Ershad said the PTI Azad Kashmir believed in the rule of law, merit and fairness.

It would become the voice of thousands of educated and unemployed youth. It would hold protests against the illegal inductions. The door of courts would also be knocked, he added.

He said the PTI AJK General Secretary Abdul Majid Khan would soon approach the high court against the controversial law.

Ershad appealed to the student organizations, young people and civil society representatives to organize a series of protests against the law and force the government to withdraw it.

