PTI-AJK aghast at loss of human lives in firing from across LoC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu Kashmir (PTI-AJK) on Monday expressed serious concern over the escalating tension on the Line of Control (LoC) and stressed the need for an immediate cessation of shelling to ensure full protection of life and property of the people living along the LoC.

PTI-AJK Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud, in a statement, reminded the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) stationed in Srinagar and Muzaffarabad since 1971, its responsibilities to ensure ceasefire and peace along the LoC.

He said it was unfortunate that the civilian population was being targeted (by the Indian forces), besides destroying public and private properties at a large scale.

Terming it a flagrant violation of the international law, Ershad Mahmud stated the deliberate attempt to target non-combatants constituted a serious violation of the international law, which sought the protection of non-combatants even in the case of extreme emergencies.

"Likewise, this protection extends to their public and private property. The vulnerable civilian groups especially women, children and the displaced are internationally protected," he added.

Referring to the loss of human lives in Indian shelling, Ershad Mahmud said it was unfortunate that since January 2019, more than 40 civilians had been killed and hundreds of others wounded due to ceasefire violations in different parts of AJK along the LoC.

Offering his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, whose near and dear ones were killed after being hit by shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, he said, "We owe a debt of gratitude to these daring people who have been braving the brunt of aggression courageously".

Terming the skirmishes on LoC an offshoot of the unresolved Kashmir problem, he said the world needed to realize the sensitivities of Kashmir issue and play its much-needed role in resolving in the festering dispute that had been bedeviling relations between the two nuclear neighbours.