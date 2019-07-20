PTI AJK Body Unveiled: former PM AJK Barrister Sultan to head

The Central Command of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has announced the newly-formed body of PTI, Azad Jammu Kashmir Chapter, to be headed by Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry, one of the party's senior leaders and former prime minister of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : The Central Command of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has announced the newly-formed body of PTI, Azad Jammu Kashmir Chapter, to be headed by Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry, one of the party's senior leaders and former prime minister of the state.

An official notification, issued by the party's central chief organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee from Central Secretariat of PTI on Friday said, "In consultation with the Chairman, Governing Body of the Quasi-Provincial Executive Committee of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (article VI 2-f-2) is hereby notified, as per the powers conferred upon me by (article V-4 � 2) of the party constitution".

Led by Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry as the President, the PTI AJK will be comprising Chaudhry Zafar Anwar (Sr. Vice President), Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq (Vice President), Raja Khursheed Ahmed (Vice President), Raja Mussaddiq Khan (General Secretary), Raja Mansoor Khan (Additional General Secretary), Sardar Qazi Israel (Deputy General Secretary � Muzaffarabad Div.), Sikandar Baig (Deputy General Secretary � Mirpur Div.), Sardar Murtaza Tahir (Deputy General Secretary � Poonch Div.), Chaudhry Maqbool (Deputy General Secretary � Jammu Div.), Salman Butt (Deputy General Secretary � Muzaffarabad Div.), Zulfiqar Abbasi (Finance Secretary), Sardar Ershad Mahmood (Information Secretary).