PTI-AJK Chapter Denounces Indian Sinister Move Of Abrogating Article 370, 35A

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

PTI-AJK chapter denounces Indian sinister move of abrogating article 370, 35A

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) , Aug 06 (APP):Taking strong exception to Indian government's lopsided and unlawful move of altering the status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir chapter during an emergency meeting held in Federal capital late Tuesday termed the move as a flagrant violation of the UN charter.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of president Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chudhary, condemned the scraping of article 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the dangerous implications of the move the meeting resolved that the decision was a part of the India's sinister design to convert a Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, the PTI leadership reiterated their resolve to raise the issue at all available regional as well as international forums.

They observed that New Delhi cannot change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to expedient amendment of the Indian constitution.

Referring to OHCHR report they said, "World is gradually acknowledging the ground realities in Kashmir and not a single country in the world supports India's baseless and concocted narrative on the issue". Saying that the historic report while rejecting Indian contention on the issue acknowledges Kashmiris' inalienable right the right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion Barrister Chudhary said the PTI believes in peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He appealed the UN secretary General Mr. António Guterres to take notice of the widespread violence and rampant human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir. "It is incumbent upon the UN secretary general to take stock of rights violations in Kashmir in the light of OHCHR report and constitute a commission of inquiry to investigate rights abuses in the region", he said.

As far as the Indian decision to change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the PTI president said the historic resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council in 1951, 1957 clearly stated that no party whatsoever can change the status of Jammu and Kashmir unilaterally on its own.

Meanwhile, it was decided that the party will organize solidarity rallies in Muzaffarabad and Islamabad on August 7 and 9 respectively to express complete solidarity with Kashmiris. Barrister Chudhary also urged the Kashmiri diaspora Community settled in UK, EU and American to stage protest rallies against India in their respective countries.

The meeting was attended by senior vice president Zafar Anwar, secretary general Raja Musadiq Khan, additional secretary general Raja Mansoor Khan, deputy secretary general Qazi Israel, and Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi whereas Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud was also present in the meeting.

