UrduPoint.com

PTI AJK Governing Body Reposes Full Trust In PM's Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 11:03 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The governing body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK on Saturday expressed its trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

The governing body meeting held under the chairmanship of the AJK premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, in the State metropolis.

The body also took important decisions vis-a-vis the upcoming local body elections. The participants termed municipal elections as an important part of the PTI's election manifesto.

While condemning the rumour-mongering the governing body expressed the confidence that the PTI government would complete its five-year constitutional term.

During the meeting special prayers were offered for flood affected people of the country.

