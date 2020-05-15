PTI AJK hails 3-month relief in power bills for AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

People of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement granting relief in electricity bills for the trade and industrial sector of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for a period of three months and payment of the same by the government of Pakistan in the national exchequer

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : People of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement granting relief in electricity bills for the trade and industrial sector of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for a period of three months and payment of the same by the government of Pakistan in the national exchequer.

Welcoming the announcement, the Central Secretary Information, PTI AJK, Ershad Mahmud described it a tremendous relief and historic step for the business community for area people in view of sufferings caused by the COVID-19 in the two regions besides rest of the country.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said government of Pakistan has already disbursed the colossal compensatory amount of Rs. 1.57 billion among deserving people in a brief five-week period under the mass Ehsas Emergency Cash Program in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

"The recipients of the financial relief under Ehsas Program included 1.26 lakh people belonging to poor, down trodden and economic crises hit classes of the society", he underlined.

He said government was also acting upon an integrated welfare program exclusively for the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir allocating due resources in other public welfare programs. "All of these services were being provided with mere under the spirit of serving masses with all possible facilities of life", he added.

He informed that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was going to establish 20 new state-of-the-art hospitals in various parts of AJK in the near future to fulfil medical needs of the people close to their door step � besides to get them rid of the hassle of long traveling to other cities for treatment bearing heavy expenditures, he said.

Mahmud, said PTI sought AJK government should also participate in this noble cause sharing from her own resources.

He observed that the development funds for the delivery of quality health facilities to AJK people could be doubled if the AJK government to increase due share for the uplift of mass health care program devised by the Federal government for Azad Jammu Kashmir.