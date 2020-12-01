MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) : Dec 1 (APP):Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf AJK's Central Secretary Information Secretary Ershad Mahmud on Tuesday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the death of renowned Kashmir freedom movement activist Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan who died after prolonged illness.

In a message of condolence issued here, the Norway-based Kashmiri Scandinavian Council's Chief and son of the departed leader, Ershad Mahmud said the entire PTI AJK leadership and the activists were equally sharer of the grief, suffered by the bereaved family.

Lauding the meritorious social and political services of the departed leader to the area, the PTI AJK Info.

Secretary said that the life time services of Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan for the socio-economic uplift progress and prosperity of the Poonch region of AJK will always be remembered.

"Late Shah Nawaz Khan was the close associate of late, Ghazi-e- Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, the founder President of AJK State, who spent a vibrant political life for raising Kashmir cause both at home and abroad besides for the promotion of the Kashmir freedom struggle besides for the progress and prosperity of the area", Ershad said and added that the services of the departed leader will always be remembered.