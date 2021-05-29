PTI AJK lambastes PML (N) for bulldozing principles of merit :

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) : May 29 (APP):Lambasting the incumbent ruling PML (N)-led government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, PTI AJK here Friday said that the Pakistan League-N bulldozed the principles of merit and fairness and inducted hundreds of contract employees into the Govt. service without due process which a blatant violation of basic human rights.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir Central Information Secretary Ershad Mahmud said "making hundreds of ad-hoc employees permanent without any prior scanning and shortlisting is tantamount to a daylight robbery. AJK is a region with a 14 per cent unemployment rate and the incumbent government instead of creating new jobs is selling the already existing ones to its favorites to gain political mileage in the upcoming elections due in the last week of July. This is nothing but pre-poll rigging.

The PML-N government is leaving no stone unturned to make elections controversial, he lamented. PTI Azad Kashmir believes in the rule of law, the supremacy of merit and fairness.

Therefore, PTI will become the voice of thousands of educated and unemployed youth. Apart from protesting against this law, the door of the courts will also be knocked, he said.

He informed that General Secretary of the PTI AJK Abdul Majid Khan will take this matter to the High Court aimed to null and void this controversial piece of law as soon as possible.

Ershad appealed to the student organizations, young people and civil society representatives to organize a series of protests against this law and force the government to withdraw the black legislation without wasting a minute.

It is our common responsibility to challenge and protest against this unfairness, Ershad Mahmud emphasized.