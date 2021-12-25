UrduPoint.com

PTI AJK Regime Will Complete All Pre-elections Promises: Qayyum Niazi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 07:16 PM

PTI AJK regime will complete all pre-elections promises: Qayyum Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the greatest leader of the country and reiterated his government's resolve to fulfill his elections manifesto in letter and spirit meeting every promise made to the people in the elections

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the greatest leader of the country and reiterated his government's resolve to fulfill his elections manifesto in letter and spirit meeting every promise made to the people in the elections.

He expressed these views while talking to Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed, Member National Assembly Noorin Ibrahim, Special Assistant for Information Technology Muhammad Iqbal and various public delegations in the State metropolis.

He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan local bodies elections will be held in Azad Jammu Kashmir and power will be transferred to a lower level to address the problems of the people.

He urged the party workers to intensify their efforts for the preparations for local body elections and added that party workers are a valuable asset of the party and they will be given their due place in local body elections.

The Prime Minister said that due to the absence of local body elections during the last three decades, neither development work nor new leadership could emerge and added that the holding of the local bodies elections would revolutionize the life of the common man in Azad Kashmir .

He said as soon as he took the office of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir he devoted all his energies to the preparations for holding local body elections and today the dream of local body elections seems to be coming true. He assured that the government would come up with the expectations of the party workers and the people of the state and as a result of local bodies elections a new era of progress, development and prosperity will begin in the state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Local Body Elections Technology Jammu Man Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

US Plans to Give Ukraine Access to Latest Intellig ..

US Plans to Give Ukraine Access to Latest Intelligence on Russian Activities - R ..

47 seconds ago
 DC visit Churches to oversee security arrangements ..

DC visit Churches to oversee security arrangements

48 seconds ago
 Six more diagnosed with coronavirus in RWP

Six more diagnosed with coronavirus in RWP

50 seconds ago
 116th midshipmen, 24th short service commissioning ..

116th midshipmen, 24th short service commissioning parade held

51 seconds ago
 Police to take stern action against one-wheelers

Police to take stern action against one-wheelers

3 minutes ago
 Quaid Day celebration in Gomal University held

Quaid Day celebration in Gomal University held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.