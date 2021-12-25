PTI AJK regime will complete all pre-elections promises: Qayyum Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the greatest leader of the country and reiterated his government's resolve to fulfill his elections manifesto in letter and spirit meeting every promise made to the people in the elections

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the greatest leader of the country and reiterated his government's resolve to fulfill his elections manifesto in letter and spirit meeting every promise made to the people in the elections.

He expressed these views while talking to Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed, Member National Assembly Noorin Ibrahim, Special Assistant for Information Technology Muhammad Iqbal and various public delegations in the State metropolis.

He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan local bodies elections will be held in Azad Jammu Kashmir and power will be transferred to a lower level to address the problems of the people.

He urged the party workers to intensify their efforts for the preparations for local body elections and added that party workers are a valuable asset of the party and they will be given their due place in local body elections.

The Prime Minister said that due to the absence of local body elections during the last three decades, neither development work nor new leadership could emerge and added that the holding of the local bodies elections would revolutionize the life of the common man in Azad Kashmir .

He said as soon as he took the office of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir he devoted all his energies to the preparations for holding local body elections and today the dream of local body elections seems to be coming true. He assured that the government would come up with the expectations of the party workers and the people of the state and as a result of local bodies elections a new era of progress, development and prosperity will begin in the state.