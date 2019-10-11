UrduPoint.com
PTI-AJK Regrets Previous Regimes' Apathy Towards Quake Survivors

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:10 PM

PTI-AJK regrets previous regimes' apathy towards quake survivors

Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir has expressed serious concerns over apathy of the successive governments' of AJK towards sufferings of 2005-quake survivors saying that despite the passage 14-years they were still waiting for compensation and rehabilitation promised to them by the State governmen

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir has expressed serious concerns over apathy of the successive governments' of AJK towards sufferings of 2005-quake survivors saying that despite the passage 14-years they were still waiting for compensation and rehabilitation promised to them by the State government.

The PTI-AJK General Secretary Raja Musadiq Khan, said in a statement here late Thursday that it was quite astonishing to note that the previous governments have not been able to even disburse compensation or ex-gratia amount to those rendered homeless due to the deadly earthquake in 2005.

"Despite receiving a large amount of funds from Pakistan and donor organizations from across the world, the governments have miserably failed to reach out the families who have lost everything in the earthquake", Khan said adding that it was too painful to see that there were several families who were still living in makeshift homes.

The PTI-AJK General Secretary noted that many megaprojects, which had been initiated in the region still await completion. On the other hand, he said that business community including traders, shop-keepers and small business owners who suffered heavy losses have also been largely ignored. "Traders who were promised alternative places to carry on their business have been deceived", Mr. Khan said adding that the affectess were shoved from pillar to the post . Several schools buildings are still to be completed and students have to sit outside.

Calling for immediate redressal of the problems faced by the quake survivors Raja Musadiq Khan said that the hapless victims could not be left at the mercy of the situation. "PTI-AJK will take up this matter at the highest level to ensure that justice is done with the affectees", he said.

Ends / APP / AHR.

