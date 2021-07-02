PTI AJK to give right to vote for overseas Kashmiris: Barrister Sultan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) chapter Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that PTI was committed to give right to vote for overseas Kashmiris.

In a video message to Overseas Kashmiris communities residing in America, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Far East and across the world , he said that granting right to vote to overseas Pakistanis was promised by PTI in its manifesto.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood who also served as AJK Prime Minister said that people of AJK should express their confidence on PTI for elimination of corruption and progress and prosperity of their motherland.

He said that right to vote was long standing demand of overseas which was also a fundamental right. He said that overseas Kashmiris should come as soon as possible and actively participate in elections process and play their role. He said that over all atmosphere was in favor of PTI.

He said that those who can not come personally should convince their families to support PTI candidates. He said that PTI was committed to give right of vote to overseas in upcoming elections but Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government despite decision opposed it.