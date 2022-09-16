PTI AJK to hold a rally in Muzaffarabad on September 29

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) AJK chapter on Friday announced to hold a historic public rally in Muzaffarabad on September 29 where PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address as chief guest

MUZAFFARBAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) AJK chapter on Friday announced to hold a historic public rally in Muzaffarabad on September 29 where PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address as chief guest.

The decision to this effect was taken during the PTI's parliamentary party meeting, chaired by the AJK premier Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan.

AJK ministers, including Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Abdul Majid Khan, Dr Nisar Ansar Abdali, Diwan Ali Khan Chaghtai, Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chaudhry Maqbool were present in the meeting.

On the proposal of the PM AJK, the meeting also decided to provide tax exemptions to investors for the promotion of industry in Azad Kashmir.

A committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan was constituted to determine the tax exemptions. The committee had been tasked to submit the report to the PM AJK within 15 days.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM AJK said that on September 29, people of Azad Kashmir would accord a historic welcome to their beloved leader Imran Khan.

He said that the PTI would achieve a landslide victory in the local body elections as well as the next general elections. Measures were being taken to promote investment in Azad Kashmir and to create a favourable environment for investors, he added.