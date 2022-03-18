UrduPoint.com

PTI-AJK's Parliamentary Party To Meet In Islamabad On March 21

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has summoned the Parliamentary Party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK chapter in Islamabad on March 21 to reiterate solidarity with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

The extraordinary meeting, being held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Niazi would chalk-out a comprehensive strategy to ensure Kashmiris' fullest participation in the upcoming rally scheduled to be held on March 27 at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

Talking to party leaders and workers in the metropolis on Friday, he said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has raised the prestige of Pakistan in the world. Imran Khan, he said, "is the architect of the country's independent foreign policy, and owing to his pragmatic policies Pakistan is gaining importance across the globe and its voice is being heard at the world's highest forums today".

The AJK PM said that the global conspiracies being hatched against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be thwarted as the entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with their leader.

"The Pakistani nation will prove on March 27 at D-Chowk that it stands firmly like a rock with Imran Khan", the PM Niazi said.

He said at this critical situation the opposition should have acted responsibly keeping in view the interests of the country.

He lamented that the opposition that has become a tool in the hands of external forces was hell bent on pushing the country towards instability and lawlessness.

PM Niazi said that a new drama was being staged in the country to punish Imran Khan for his "Absolutely not" policy against the US bases. He said that people of Pakistan who were well aware of such international conspiracies would stand with Pak premier to foil these external conspiracies meant to destabilize the country.

