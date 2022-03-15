PTI all set to hold 'historic political power show' on 27th March: Faisal Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a historic political power show rally at the federal capital's D-Chowk on March 27 and the whole nation was standing firmly with Prime Minister Imran Khan while the opposition has no agenda for public welfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a historic political power show rally at the Federal capital's D-Chowk on March 27 and the whole nation was standing firmly with Prime Minister Imran Khan while the opposition has no agenda for public welfare.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal said it impossible for the opposition to achieve the support of 172 members of the national assembly, adding, they could not secure even 72 votes in favor of a no-confidence motion.

He lashed out that the opposition should get ready to accept another defeat in its no-confidence motion against the government, adding, their move would be failed.

"PM Imran Khan was fighting against the corrupt mafia for the future of our youth, adding, coalition partners will not side with opposition parties against the no-confidence move as PTI with its partners are on the same page".

He also hailed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively raising the voice of Muslim Ummah and the people of Kashmir at the United Nations.

He said hollow slogans of the opposition parties would be rejected by the people once again, adding, alliance amongst the opposition parties is temporary and will shatter soon.