UrduPoint.com

PTI All Set To Hold Largest Public Gathering; Caravans Starts Arriving Venue

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 04:32 PM

PTI all set to hold largest public gathering; caravans starts arriving venue

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold the largest public meeting themed under "Amar bil Maroof" to be held at Parade Ground Islamabad on March 27 (Sunday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold the largest public meeting themed under "Amar bil Maroof" to be held at Parade Ground Islamabad on March 27 (Sunday).

In a statement, PTI leader Federal Minister for education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood said the biggest public meeting "Ammar bil Maroof" would be held in Islamabad on March 27.

He said the public meeting would be the largest one in the history of the country and would have a great impact. He said the impact of the largest rally on corrupt gang would be visible on those who moved so-called no-confidence motion.

He said they all should make efforts to attend this historic public gathering and asked people to invite maximum people with them to the be part of the rally to be held in the federal capital.

"We all should repose confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and express solidarity with our leader", he remarked.

Talking to media at Parade Ground, PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan said few PTI workers caravans had reached the venue while others were on way from across the country to participate in the historic public meeting.

He said all the PTI workers would reach on 3 pm from all over the country on Sunday. He said people would participate from all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the rally.

Faisal Javed Khan said a leader was always thinking for the next generation, adding that PM Imran Khan had already won this match. He said a large number of people would participate in March 27 public gathering.

A large number of overseas Pakistanis were also reaching the federal capital to participate in the rally, he added.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the historic public gathering to expose the corrupt disgruntled politicians dancing on the tune of foreign powers", the PTI leader added.

He said PTI would show the opposition parties a public meeting. He said before so-called no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan would show a trump card which would surprise the opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference, Provincial Ministers Khyber Pakhtunkhwan Kamran Bangash and Taimur Saleem Jhagra said a large crowd of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would attend PTI public show on March 27 in Islamabad.

Kamran Bangash said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan like a solid rock as they believed that he was the only leader who could address their problems and take the country out of existence challenges.

He said the Prime Minister had emerged a strong political leader which united Muslim Ummah while referring to the successful meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation held at the federal capital.

Taimur Jhagra said the PTI public show would break records of all previous people meetings as they believed in power of people and supremacy of truth.

A huge public rally of Sindh province led by opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh had reached Parade Ground on Saturday to participate to participate in the public gathering.

Talking to media at Parade Ground, Haleem Adil Sheikh said PTI would hold the biggest public meeting in the history of Pakistan. "People have rejected those politicians who used to rule the country by taking dictation from foreign states and it is not far off now that Pakistan will emerge as a country on the world map which truly follows the principles of State of Madinah", he added.

He said, "Today, Pakistan is moving towards the goal of development and prosperity. The opposition is not digesting the development of Pakistan and the prosperity of the people".

PTI Insaf Youth Working Committee's Memebr Daud Kakar said all the preparations had been completed by the party chapters across Balochistan. He said the largest number of people; particularly party workers would participate in March 27 public meeting.

President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sadar Tanveer Illyas Khan said the nation was standing firm with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan, who is also senior minister of AJK said, PTI AJK would participate actively in March 27 public meeting hoping that rally would be the largest one in the history of Pakistan.

Flanked by Party leadership, he said people from Muzaffarabad, Bimber, Bagh, Rawla Kot and all the districts of AJK would participate in the public gathering.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Trump Muzaffarabad Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Sunday Muslim Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

New Kyiv curfew from Saturday evening to Monday mo ..

New Kyiv curfew from Saturday evening to Monday morning

54 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Talk Show Commi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Talk Show Committee Launches Poetry Collectio ..

32 minutes ago
 Special train caravan leaves Karachi to attend Amr ..

Special train caravan leaves Karachi to attend Amr Bil Maroof rally: Farrukh

14 minutes ago
 Urs celebrations of Madhu Lal Hussain begin

Urs celebrations of Madhu Lal Hussain begin

14 minutes ago
 No Explosives Found in Analyzed Samples From Boein ..

No Explosives Found in Analyzed Samples From Boeing 737 Crash Site in China - Fi ..

14 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes calligr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes calligraphy exhibition of young calli ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>