PTI alleges Sindh govt of wheat hoarding

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs- Sindh led by MPA and PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday submitted a resolution to the Secretary of Sindh Assembly alleging that the Sindh government was intentionally hoarding the wheat in order to create artificial shortage in the province.

Talking to media persons after submitted the resolution, Khurrum Sher Zaman said that there was currently 1.2 million tons of wheat under the control of the provincial government.

He said that the artificial shortage of wheat was causing the increase in the price of wheat. He demanded for the immediate release of wheat by the provincial government.

He also criticized PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the shortage of wheat, adding that, they would hold a rally against PPP.