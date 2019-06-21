PTI allied parties assure cooperation to govt for approval of budget: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allied political parties have assured the government full support and cooperation for approval of budget and other priorities set by the present regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allied political parties have assured the government full support and cooperation for approval of budget and other priorities set by the present regime.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, the SAPM said Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam was playing vital role in approval of budget both at Federal and Punjab provincial level and prime minister has lauded their contribution. She said that prime minister has also appreciated PML-Q role during recent strike call by the lawyers' community. She lamented that the Opposition was playing anti-people role by announcing to create hurdles in passage of the federal budget.

Talking about the show cause notice issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said it was nothing less than a surprise. She said that Imran Khan visited Ghotki to condole the death of Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mehar with his family and did not even hold any media talk or announce any development scheme.

On the contrary, she said, Sindh government had announced development projects, hundreds of jobs and other packages there in blatant violation of ECP code of conduct.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said ministers of Sindh government were openly violating the rules and regulations of the ECP and the PPP candidate was conducting his bye-election campaign under the protocol of Sindh police.

She said that when the PPP candidate went to local Election Commission office to file nomination papers, he was enjoying official protocol. Why the ECP was silent over this violation and not taking any notice, she questioned.

Referring to former president Asif Ali Zardari's speech in the National Assembly on Thursday, she said that indirectly he was seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government, but in Naya Pakistan, the rich and the poor would be treated equally and held accountable for their misdeeds.

In the past, law was subservient to powerful people but now the time had changed, she added. She said Imran Khan was striving to convert Pakistan into enlightened modern progressive Islamic state as envisioned by the Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and for achievement of this goal media cooperation was needed.

To a question about opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif's letter to Prime Minister on the vacant post of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan, she said that after over two hour speech in the National Assembly, he left the city for a cooler place. She assured that the issue would be taken up and settled as per parliamentary procedures.