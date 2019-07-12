UrduPoint.com
PTI & Allied Parties Move No-confidence Motion Against Dy Chairman Senate

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

PTI & allied parties move no-confidence motion against Dy Chairman Senate

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and its allied parties on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and its allied parties on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala.

The motion, signed by 26 Senators, had been submitted in the Senate Secretariat, a senior official in the told APP.

