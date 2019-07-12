PTI & allied parties move no-confidence motion against Dy Chairman Senate

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and its allied parties on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala

The motion, signed by 26 Senators, had been submitted in the Senate Secretariat, a senior official in the told APP.