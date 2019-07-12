PTI & Allied Parties Move No-confidence Motion Against Dy Chairman Senate
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and its allied parties on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala.
The motion, signed by 26 Senators, had been submitted in the Senate Secretariat, a senior official in the told APP.