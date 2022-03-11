Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday dampened aspirations of joint opposition for a no-trust move, by hinting at the formal announcement by all government's allies to extend full support to the Prime Minister

"Before summoning of the session on no-confidence motion, all the allies of PTI will formally announce to give vote of confidence to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the prevailing situation of uncertainty would come to an end," he said while talking to media after meeting with Punjab Speaker Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also accompanied the minister.

Fawad said that it was imperative to end the political uncertainty as on March 23 about 40 Foreign Ministers and 200 delegations of various countries would be in the Federal Capital to attend the Islamic Conference, being hosted by Pakistan.

Answering a question about the meeting with Pervaiz Elahi, he said the current political situation was discussed in detail as Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were allies and had full unanimity of views and mutual trust. "PML-Q and PTI are on the same platform about the major decisions to be taken in future" he added.

He said most of the reservations of the PML-Q had been redressed while remaining would be addressed soon.

"PML-Q stands with the government as its members are part of the cabinet".

To another question, the minister said the decision related to Punjab province would be taken after evolving consensus among the stakeholders and added Aleem Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen were part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

During the meeting with the Speaker Punjab Assembly, he said Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Pakistan Media Development Authority also came under discussion. Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi had been requested to mediate among the stakeholders for bringing improvement in the law, he added.

Fawad said owners of newspapers today held a meeting with Pervaiz Elahi and the federal government representatives, and added the things were advancing in the right direction.

The minister said the decision on PECA should be worked out on a political forum, adding it was the prerogative of the parliament, legislators and the government to draft effective legislations on multiple issues, and judiciary's responsibility was to implement the laws, enacted by the parliament.

Fawad said induction of J10C fighter aircraft into Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fleet had effectively countered and ended so-called superiority of India it had been claiming after getting the Rafale aircraft. " By the Grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan Air Force has got modern aircraft" he added.