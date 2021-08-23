PTI, allies, like-minded to jointly contest next election: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, its allies and like-minded would jointly contest the next election from Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, its allies and like-minded would jointly contest the next election from Sindh.

He said this while talking to his supporter, party workers and people at the airport here, said a statement.

The SAPM expressed gratitude to all friends, companions and those who congratulated and welcomed him on joining the PTI.

Speaking about reported attack at his convey in Tando Muhammad Khan, the PM's aide termed it as a dirty trick of the opponents and said that people protested in his support all over Sindh.

Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that he was also thankful to those friends who joined PTI and said that since his joining in PTI, a large number of people had also joined his party.

He also invited all office bearers and workers of Peoples Muslim League, especially his sympathizers, people of his community and workers to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf without any delay.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon eliminate the dacoits and thieves from Sindh.

The SAPM said that he would play a vibrant role in providing justice to the people of the province at their doorsteps.

He said that he had recently held meetings with notables all over the province and sooner these interactions would result in exemplary boost to PTI's popularity and victory in Sindh.

He also said that he would soon visit every district of Sindh to bring prominent politicians in PTI.

" I will soon announce schedule of an organizational visit for all those who intend to join PTI in my presence," he added.

Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest and dedicated politician and his dream of change was going to become a reality soon. The country under the pious leadership of Imran Khan, would join the comity of the most developed nations, he added.