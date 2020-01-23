UrduPoint.com
PTI, Allies On Same Page In Punjab: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:38 PM

PTI, allies on same page in Punjab: spokesperson

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab government and its allies including Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) are on the same page and working in line with the agreed upon framework

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab government and its allies including Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) are on the same page and working in line with the agreed upon framework.

Punjab government's spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said this in a media statement, on Thursday.

She dispelled the impression of any forward bloc in the PTI parliamentary party in Punjab, asserting that all PTI MPAs as well as the PML-Q had complete confidence in Sardar Usman Buzdar as the chief minister.

The Punjab Governor and Chief Minister are execercising their powers in accordance with the Constitutional provisions, she said.

The PTI and its allies in the provincial government had no differences and they were enjoying cordial working relationship, she added. However, the opponents are making attempts to obstruct the development process, initiated by the PTI government, said the spokesperson.

