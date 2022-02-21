UrduPoint.com

PTI Allots City Mayor Abbottabad Ticket To Sardar Shujah Nabi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PTI allots City Mayor Abbottabad ticket to Sardar Shujah Nabi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :PTI Abbottabad Monday finally allotted the long-awaited ticket for city mayor Abbottabad to Sardar Shujah Nabi.

The decision of ticket was taken for the second phase of local body elections in KP in a meeting under the chairmanship of Federal Minister of Planning Asad Omer where Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, MPA Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Nazeer Abbasi, PTI leader Ali Asghar Khan, former district Nazim Abbottabad Col. (R) Shabeer were also present.

Earlier, during the nomination of papers for the LB elections PTI has finalized tickets for all four Tehsil chairman candidates of district Abbottabad where for Tehsil Abbottabad Sardar Shujah Nabi would be PTI candidate while former district Nazim Abbottabad Col. (R) Sardar Shabeer would the covering candidate but did not allot the ticket, today it has been decided to grant the ticket.

From Tehsil, Havelian Aslam Zar Khan would be a PTI candidate, for Tehsil Tanawal Junaid Tanoli and Rajab Abbasi from Tehsil Lora would contest Tehsil Chairman elections as PTI candidate.

Earlier, PML-N has finalized their candidates for three Tehsils except for Havelian but now the ticket has been granted to farmer Tehsil Nazim Sardar Arsal Pervez. For Tehsil Abbottabad former MPA Shamoon Yar Khan would be the candidate of chairmanship, for Tehsil Lora Iftikhar Abbasi and for Tehsil Tanawal Dildar Tanoli would contest the elections.

Tehsil Abbottabad chairmanship contest is interesting and tough where PTI candidate Sardar Shujah, PML-N candidate Sardar Shamoon Yar Khan, Independent candidate Sardar Sher Bahadur and JI candidate Abdul Razaq Abbasi would be the main contenders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Asghar Khan Havelian All From

Recent Stories

3-Day hands-on training on ‘Learning Technologie ..

3-Day hands-on training on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurized and Flavored ..

50 seconds ago
 Mohsin Baig case: IHC issues contempt of court not ..

Mohsin Baig case: IHC issues contempt of court notice to FIA Director

8 minutes ago

PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

2 hours ago
 Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

2 hours ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>