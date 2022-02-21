PTI allots City Mayor Abbottabad ticket to Sardar Shujah Nabi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :PTI Abbottabad Monday finally allotted the long-awaited ticket for city mayor Abbottabad to Sardar Shujah Nabi.

The decision of ticket was taken for the second phase of local body elections in KP in a meeting under the chairmanship of Federal Minister of Planning Asad Omer where Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, MPA Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Nazeer Abbasi, PTI leader Ali Asghar Khan, former district Nazim Abbottabad Col. (R) Shabeer were also present.

Earlier, during the nomination of papers for the LB elections PTI has finalized tickets for all four Tehsil chairman candidates of district Abbottabad where for Tehsil Abbottabad Sardar Shujah Nabi would be PTI candidate while former district Nazim Abbottabad Col. (R) Sardar Shabeer would the covering candidate but did not allot the ticket, today it has been decided to grant the ticket.

From Tehsil, Havelian Aslam Zar Khan would be a PTI candidate, for Tehsil Tanawal Junaid Tanoli and Rajab Abbasi from Tehsil Lora would contest Tehsil Chairman elections as PTI candidate.

Earlier, PML-N has finalized their candidates for three Tehsils except for Havelian but now the ticket has been granted to farmer Tehsil Nazim Sardar Arsal Pervez. For Tehsil Abbottabad former MPA Shamoon Yar Khan would be the candidate of chairmanship, for Tehsil Lora Iftikhar Abbasi and for Tehsil Tanawal Dildar Tanoli would contest the elections.

Tehsil Abbottabad chairmanship contest is interesting and tough where PTI candidate Sardar Shujah, PML-N candidate Sardar Shamoon Yar Khan, Independent candidate Sardar Sher Bahadur and JI candidate Abdul Razaq Abbasi would be the main contenders.