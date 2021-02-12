UrduPoint.com
PTI Almost Finalised Nominees For Upcoming Senate Election: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:24 PM

PTI almost finalised nominees for upcoming Senate election: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has finalised the names of most of its nominees for the upcoming Senate election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has finalised the Names of most of its nominees for the upcoming Senate election.

In a series of tweets, Fawad Chaudhry disclosed that the party has finalized most of its candidates for the Senate polls.

Here is a complete list of the nominated candidates who have been announced so far and the seats they will be contesting for: Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh: Islamabad, Fauzia Arshad: Islamabad, Faisal Vawda: Sindh, Saifullah Niazi: Punjab, Dr Zarqa: Punjab, Barrister Ali Zafar: Punjab, Abdul Qadir: Balochostan, Shibli Faraz: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohsin Azeez: KP, Dost Mohammad: KP, Sania Nishtar: KP, Farzana: KP and Saifullah Abro: technocrat.

The names of other nominees will be announced later, Fawad said in his Twitter post.

The Senate elections will held on March 3, according to a notification from the Election Commission of Pakistan. Candidates for the polls are to file their nomination papers with the returning officer during February 12-13.

