PTI along with allies to resolve problems of people: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said people had given the mandate to Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) and it would resolve problems of the public with the support of its allies.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the political opponents were trying to find backdoors and steal the political mandate of PTI after getting rejected by the people in the field of politics.

She reminded Bilawal Bhutto that the issues of Karachi would not be resolved by breaking alliance of the ruling party but by shunning corruption, loot and plunder.

The real issue of Karachi was that for a decade corrupt elements had imposed themselves on the city, she remarked.

The Special Assistant said the fate of Karachi and Sindh would not change until these elements would remain in power.

The people of Pakistan broke the political alliance with these elements because of their black deeds, she added.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan brought the nation together and cleaned the system from politics of bargaining.

She said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would have to prove with real democratic behaviour that he was the heir of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.