PTI altering Adiala Jail visitor lists, blaming Punjab govt: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of manipulating jail visitor lists and then blaming the Punjab government to distract from internal disputes.

Speaking to the media, Bokhari asserted that the Punjab government has not placed any restrictions on meetings with the PTI founder, currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail. "PTI themselves alter the lists of those who want to meet their leader and then hold the Punjab government responsible," she stated. "These are all third-class political stunts designed purely for media attention," added Azma.

Bokhari clarified that, under jail regulations, ordinary prisoners are permitted one visit per week, but the PTI founder has been granted special concessions allowing meetings twice a week — on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

She added that the list of visitors is submitted by PTI itself to jail authorities.

"We have no issue with Aleema Khan or anyone else. It’s PTI members who have problems with each other," Bokhari said, suggesting that the party's internal rifts were being played out publicly. "They should not bring their internal party disputes to the public streets," she asserted.

She said, "PTI members voluntarily get into police vans and then disembark at the next intersection."

Concluding her remarks, Bokhari emphasised that the Punjab government is functioning within constitutional and legal frameworks. "PTI should engage in serious politics instead of misleading the public with theatrics," she advised.