PTI always indulging in protests, sit-ins, chaos: Azma Bokhari

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always been indulging in protests, sit-ins, rallies and chaos

She said that prosperity returning to Pakistan was unacceptable to the 'chaos' party. She said those who incessantly chanted 'thief, thief' had now been caught red-handed in their own family's corruption.

The Punjab information minister said the 'disruptive' group had used the nation's youth for their power lust, while their own children were enjoying a luxurious life in London.

The minister said that PTI's politics had now been reduced to street-level politics. "Nawaz Sharif had once said, 'We will build roads, and you will just measure them',” she recalled former premier's statement.

The development in Punjab is not being accepted and tolerated by the PTI, she added.

Azma said that CM Maryam Nawaz had taken historic and revolutionary steps in Punjab. In just a few months, she introduced relief packages and development projects in every sector of the province, she added. The minister said political figures always engage in political struggle and they did not dream of invading the federation under the guise of politics.

"We will not allow any form of mischief under the garb of peaceful protests. Anyone who breaks the law or spreads fear among citizens will be dealt with strictly," she warned.

