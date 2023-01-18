UrduPoint.com

PTI Always Plays Politics Of Chaos In Country: Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2023 | 02:02 PM

The Interior Minister says PTI has always played politics of chaos and instability in the country and it can no longer be allowed to weaken the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says the decision of accepting the resignations of members of parliament from Tahreek-e-Insaf was made to prevent the party from causing further political chaos in the country.

Talking to a private media channel, he said PTI has always played politics of chaos and instability in the country and it can no longer be allowed to weaken the country.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has urged Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to take notice of a new audio leak purportedly of PML-Q MNAs Hussain Elahi and Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, in which both could be heard talking about a plot to abduct a lawmaker.

In a tweet, he said that hatching a plot to kidnap a woman was condemnable.

The interior minister also drew attention of the Chief Justice of Pakistan toward the matter.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been fully exposed before the public.

He said the audio leak showed how attempts were made to buy the conscience of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers.

