PTI Always Respected Decisions Of Courts: Senator

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Faisal Javaid Khan Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had always respected the decisions of courts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the habit of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz that if decisions come in their favour than they were acceptable, otherwise they criticize the courts.

The senator said it was the history of PML-N that its leaders never come back after going abroad, which was the reason why the Federal government had made the condition of indemnity for Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment.

