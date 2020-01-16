PTI always respected national institutions: Vawda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had always respected the national institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said members of PTI were not having dual standards but the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had always told lies and deceived people.

He said ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif had degraded the country during his government tenures, adding he always promoted Indian narrative.

Faisal Vawda said PML-N had attacked the Supreme Court and made conspiracies against the institutions.

He said Nawaz Sharif had been granted relief on health issue but he was enjoying meals in restaurants abroad.

He said the government was bringing improvement in the national economy and provision of jobs and houses was the aim of PTI led government.

Replying to a question, he said legitimate reservations of the allied political parties would be addressed soon and they would remain allied of the government.