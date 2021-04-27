UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Always Respects Court Decisions: Farukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:26 AM

PTI always respects court decisions: Farukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretory for Railways Farukh Habib on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always respected court decisions but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always criticized and violated the courts decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretory for Railways Farukh Habib on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always respected court decisions but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always criticized and violated the courts decisions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government was working for betterment of the country and welfare of its people.

He said PTI leadership is making efforts to up-lift the country and improving living standard of common people as well.

Farukh Habib said PTI led government would complete its constitutional tenure as the people of the country had given their mandate in favor of PTI for five years, adding they had full confidence on the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said PTI leadership has broad based thinking but not protecting his personal interests.

He said the opposition had failed to topple the incumbent government as it had made all tactics to achieve its objectives, adding opposition was disintegrated and its major political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N were combating with each other just for taking seat of opposition leader in the Senate.

He said PML-N leadership was declared absconder by the courts but it was claiming that he had believed in supremacy of law, adding the whole politics of PML-N was based on lies.

To another query, he said there was no any forward block in PTI as its all parliamentarians are fully intact under the brave leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

16 minutes ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

16 minutes ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

1 minute ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

2 minutes ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

3 minutes ago

Pak Army not to claim internal security allowance ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.