PTI Always Respects Judiciary, Its Decisions: Ali Muhammad

Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:23 AM

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always respected the courts decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always respected the courts decisions.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had played a great role for independence of judiciary.

He said the national institutions were performing their duties without any political interference and the present government was making efforts to make them more strengthen.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) had a record of attacking institutions and threatening the judges when it was in to power.

He alleged that PML-N was responsible for making sugar mafia strong in the country as it had always supported them.

Replying to a question on Kashmir issue, he said Kashmir was core issue between Pakistan and India and the whole Muslim Ummah was stood with Pakistan's stance over the issue.

