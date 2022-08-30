UrduPoint.com

PTI Always Ruined Foreign Relations: Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 12:10 PM

PTI always ruined foreign relations: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Tuesday said that Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was involved in ruined foreign relations and its leaders provoked people against the country's interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government should take a stern action against the audio tape case of Shoukat Tareen and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimoor Jagra in which they spoke clearly against the country interest.

He said PML-N government under the dynamic leadership, steer out the country from crisis and successfully completed IMF programme, and country direly need of person like Ishaq Dar, who was a experienced one in handling economy.

He criticized PTI for their non serious attitude on 'charter of democracy' and was also against state interest and should be held accountable at any cost.

Related Topics

IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Ishaq Dar From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

14 minutes ago
 '2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launc ..

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launched today

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Se ..

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Security Amid Protests - Reports

12 hours ago
 US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterpar ..

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense O ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.