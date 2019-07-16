UrduPoint.com
PTI Always Supported Independent Media: Omer Cheema

Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:50 PM

PTI always supported independent media: Omer Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Sarfraz Cheema Tuesday said PTI has always supported independent media in the country.

In a tweet, he said that PTI itself struggled and played a significant role for independence of media.

He said media played a powerful role in shaping public perception hence it should be fair, truthful and objective.

"Pakistani media is our partner in bringing change in the country and we respect its contributions towards betterment of society", he added.

