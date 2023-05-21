UrduPoint.com

PTI An Anti-state Party, Alleges SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PTI an anti-state party, alleges SAPM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Rana Mubashir Iqbal said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was an anti-state party as its 'miscreants' were involved in attacks on the defence installations including Jinnah House (Lahore corps commander's house), and burning of monuments and sensitive buildings.

Speaking at a 'khuli kutchehry' (open court) at Khayaban-e-Amin here, he said the PTI attempted to create chaos and anarchy in the country, adding that they had been involved in vandalism that took place on May 9. He said that now the PTI leadership was blaming others for political victimisation, and questioned why they instigated people to violence and attacks on defence installations.

Nobody asked Dr Yasmin Rashid to get involved in instigating people to attack Jinnah House, he said and added that it was an agenda of the PTI to damage installations of the country.

The SAPM said the PTI had been badly exposed before people, and now it was reaching its logical end.

Rana Mubashir said that people of country would never support Imran Khan who had been involved in vandalism and creating chaos to achieve his nefarious designs.

He said that Imran Khan had caused severe damage to the economy of the country, but now the present government was working hard to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

He listened to grievances of people and also issued directions for its resolution.

